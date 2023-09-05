2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Central African Republic arrive in Kumasi for final showdown against Ghana

The Central African Republic contingent has arrived in Kumasi for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana slated for Thursday, September 7.

The Wild Beasts departed Accra for Kumasi around 7 pm. on Monday and have since arrived to continue their preparations towards Thursday's match.

Homebased players and the technical team led by head coach Raoul Savoy arrived in Accra on Saturday. The rest of the players will meet the team in Kumasi.

They have two training sessions in the capital at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday and on Monday before departing for Kumasi to finetune their preparations and to acclimatise the weather.

Central Africa will tackle the Black Stars in the final round of the qualifiers, seeking a win to secure a ticket to their very first Africa Cup of Nations participation.

Ghana needs at least a draw from the match that will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi to be able to secure a spot for next year's tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ghana remains top of Group E with 9 points, followed by Angola on 8 points before Central Africa, who are third on the standings with 7 points after five matches.