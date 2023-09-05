2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Chris Hughton stands firm on Andre Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, is standing firm in his decision to include Andre Ayew in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations squad, despite public criticism.

Hughton emphasizes the importance of selecting a squad based on his criteria and the contributions Ayew can bring to the team as the captain.

The former Swansea City, West Ham and Nottingham Forest star is listed for the Black Stars' final game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications despite being unattached, which has attracted a lot of public debates.

"Growing perception is not something that means too much to my point of view as the head coach," Hughton told Asaase Radio.

"It's about the squad that I want and the reason for each player to be in the squad. What is the perception outside? I don’t know. This is not my concern.

“What I have to do is pick a squad that is made up of young, exciting players and much more experienced players.

"There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t.

"We are knowledgeable about the number of games that he has played, and we also know what he means to the squad. He is out captain; I know what he gives the squad."

Ghana leads Group E and needs just one point in their upcoming match against the Central Africa Republic on Thursday to secure qualification for the tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.