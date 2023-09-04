2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ex-Ghana midfielder Agyemang-Badu cautions Black Stars ahead of Central African Republic game 

Former Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has cautioned the Black Stars to be focused on their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic on September 7 in Kumasi.

Ghana go into the game in need of a win to secure a spot in next year's competition to be staged in Cote d'Ivoire.

The former Udinese midfielder has advised the team to stay focused and avoid complacency against their opponents.

“The most important thing is we need to concentrate on the AFCON qualifier and build a formidable squad that can compete at the world stage", he said on Radio Gold Sports.

“The most important thing is we have a promising squad and we just need to build on them, have one or two to come and add up to them. Those who are willing to play and those who the coach thinks he needs on board and with this promising squad and the young chaps we have, I think we can go far".

Ghana lead group E with 9 points, two better than the visitors from five games and needs a draw or a win to progress to the delayed edition of the tournament next year.