2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Forward Joseph Paintsil withdraws from Black Stars squad due to injury

KRC Genk winger Joseph Painstil has been granted permission by the Black Stars' technical team to return to his club in Belgium due to an injury sustained during the league game against Anderlecht last weekend.

Unfortunately, he won't be able to participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic and will instead begin his rehabilitation with his club.

As a result, Chris Hughton is now preparing a squad of 24 players for Thursday's match, consisting of:

GOALKEEPERS Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, and Richard Ofori,

DEFENDERS Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, and Gideon Mensah

MIDFIELDERS Abdul Samed-Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, and Ransford Konigsdorffer

FORWARDS Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Jonathan Sowah.