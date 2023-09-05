2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton highlights what Andre Ayew brings to the squad

Chris Hughton's squad selection for Ghana's upcoming match against the Central African Republic is driven by factors beyond on-field performance.

Despite Andre Ayew's current lack of club affiliation, the Black Stars' head coach acknowledges the valuable qualities he brings to the team, particularly his leadership as the captain.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Hughton emphasized the importance of assembling a squad that combines youthful talent with seasoned experience.

He also addressed the inevitable public debate over squad selections, highlighting their awareness of Ayew's extensive playing experience and his significant role within the squad.

"What I have to do is pick a squad that is made up of young, exciting players and much more experienced players," Hughton said.

"There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t.

"We are knowledgeable about the number of games that he has played, and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain, and I know what he gives the squad."

Ghana's journey towards qualification for the tournament hosted in Cote d'Ivoire next year rests on their performance in this crucial match. A single point in this game would secure their spot.

The Black Stars will face the Central African Republic in the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.