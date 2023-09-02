2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana coach Chris Hughton names squad list for Central African Republic showdown

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Central African Republic.

The Black Stars are seeking qualifications for next year's tournament in Cote d'Ivoire and require a least a draw against Central Africa on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton has named Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah in the list, rewarding him for his outstanding performances for the Yellow and Mauves en route their Ghana Premier League title triumph

Also, in the squad are Elisha Owusu and Baba Iddrisu, who make a return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.

Iddrisu missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Owusu, who picked up an injury in February, has yet to play for Ghana since the FIFA World Cup finals in November last year.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is also returning to the squad for the first time after missing the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is left out of the squad due to injury. According to his club, the player picked up an injury in training and could be on the sidelines for a while.

However, the Black Stars medical teams are monitoring the situation.

Germany based defender Stephan Ambrosius has been invited for the first time since switching his international allegiance to Ghana.

The squad:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah