2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana seal qualification berth after comeback win over Central Africa

Ghana secured their qualification for next year's Africa Cup of Nations after recording a hard-fought victory over Central African Republic on Thursday in Kumasi.

The Black Stars will be participating in their 24th Africa Cup of Nations final after coming from behind to beat the Wild Beasts 2-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Wild Beasts were first to get an attempt at goal in the 18th minute when Goduine Koyalipou's powerful drive from the edge of the box forced Lawrence Ati-Zigi to make a superb save.

Central Africa got the breakthrough of the match in the 25th minute through striker Louis Mafouta, who beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one to score the opener.

Mafouta scored his fifth goal of the qualifications after receiving a beautiful pass from midfielder Amos Youga.

The Black Stars drew level a few minutes to the half-time break after Mohammed Kudus' brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Geoffrey Lembet.

Antoine Semenyo came close to getting the second for Ghana, but curled shot from close range was saved by the goalkeeper Lembet in the 88th minute.

A few seconds later, Semenyo teed up youngster Ernest Nuamah, who tapped the ball into the back of the net to hand the maximum points to the Black Stars.

Semenyo nearly got his name on the scoresheet in the match moments later, but his effort struck the framework.

Chris Hughton's side finished the qualification campaign as group winners, sailing through alongside Angola, who were second after six matches.