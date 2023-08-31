GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Hamburger defender Stephan Ambrosius to earn maiden Ghana invitation for Central Africa clash

Published on: 31 August 2023
German-born Ghanaian Stephan Ambrosius is in contention for his very first national team call-up ahead of the September international break, according to widespread reports.

The 24-year-old centre-back is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications match on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Ghana will play against Central African Republic in the last round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as they hope to secure qualification to Cote d'Ivoire next year.

The former Germany U21 player completed his international switch to Ghana last year but has yet to make his debut for the West African giants.

Ambrosius spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Germany Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC, where he made 19 appearances across all competitions.

He has returned to mother club Hamburger SV before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, having already played four matches in the league and DFB Pokal.

Ambrosius is set to complement the absence of Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Amartey, who have been ruled out of the match against the Wild Beasts due to injury.

