2023 AFCON Qualifiers: I know what exactly my players can do against Ghana – CAR coach Raoul Savoy

Central African Republic (CAR) coach Raoul Savoy acknowledges that his team is the underdog going into their crucial match against Ghana on Thursday.

The game is set to be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, where the Black Stars have maintained an undefeated record in over two games across all competitions.

In this final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the Black Stars need just one point to secure their ticket to the tournament in Ivory Coast. Conversely, CAR must secure a win to also qualify from Group E.

While recognising that Ghana is the favourite, Savoy believes his players are more than capable of causing an upset and ending Ghana's unbeaten streak in Kumasi. He stressed the unpredictable nature of football and the importance of respecting the opponent.

Savoy stated, "I know what exactly my players can do tomorrow but we have full respect for Ghana. They are far better than us as a nation, as a football nation, and as a team, but football is the most lovely sport in the world. Every time, every day we have surprises. It is not about confidence; it is about respect for the opponent… [I'll] push my players to do their best tomorrow and try to write history."

The highly anticipated game at the Baba Yara Stadium is scheduled for a 16:00 GMT kickoff, promising a thrilling encounter as both teams vie for a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.