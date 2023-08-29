2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Injury Woes for Black Stars ahead of CAR match as Ashimeru and Salis face absence

Ghana coach Chris Hughton faces a setback as midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is expected to miss the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.

Ghana's final qualifying match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7, with the home team needing only a draw to secure their spot in the tournament.

Unfortunately for Hughton, Ashimeru's availability for the game is in doubt due to an ankle injury sustained during Anderlecht's 0-2 defeat against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the opening weekend of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

The central midfielder has been sidelined for the past four league matches, and it is unlikely that he will recover in time for the international fixture.

In addition to Ashimeru's absence, Hughton may also have to contend with the unavailability of Abdul Samed Salis, who sustained an injury during Lens' Ligue 1 game over the weekend. This adds to the injury concerns for the Black Stars as they approach the crucial qualifier against CAR.

Despite these challenges, the Black Stars remain determined to secure their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars will need to navigate these injury setbacks and put forward a strong performance to achieve their goal in the upcoming match.