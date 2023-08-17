2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Kenyan lecturer Peter Waweru Kamaku to officiate Ghana vs. Central African Republic

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Kenyan official Peter Waweru Kamaku as the referee for Ghana's final game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The Black Stars will be tackling Central African Republic in the last round of the qualifiers on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with both sides seeking a qualification for next year's tournament.

Waweru 39, has a doctorate degree in Pure Mathematics and is a university lecturer.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Waweru started to officiate football matches in the lower leagues of Kenya in 2011.

In 2013, he joined Kenyan Premier League, and in 2017, he was listed as a FIFA referee.

He has officiated in various international tournaments such as AFCON U20 in 2019, AFCON 2019 in Egypt, 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil, and 2021 CHAN, where he officiated the final.

Since 2017, Waweru has also been handling several CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup matches and World Cup qualifying matches.

He has been a member of the 20 pioneer group for the CAF/FIFA Professional Referee since 2020.

Waweru will be assisted by compatriots Gilbert Kipkoech Cheruiyot and Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe with the fourth official Omar Abdulkadir Artan coming from Somalia.

The match commissioner for the match is Mr. Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria, whilst Fatou Gaye will be referees' assessor.

Dr. Christiana Baah is the medical officer, and Ghana FA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong is the match coordinator.