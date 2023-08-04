2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Kumasi to host Ghana’s final match against Central African Republic

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) have approved the Baba Yara Stadium as the venue for Ghana's final match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars will lock horns with CAR on September 7 as they aim to make it to their 24th AFCON appearance in Ivory Coast next year.

The four-time champions will need to avoid defeat at a venue labelled as a fortress in order to make it to the tournament. Ghana have not lost at the Baba Yara Stadium in the last 23 years following their AFCON quarter-final defeat to South Africa in 2000.

In their previous five matches in the qualifiers, Ghana have won twice and drawn thrice earning nine points ahead of Angola who have eight points with CAR following with seven points. This implies all teams in group E of the qualifiers Madagascar excluded all stand a chance of making it to the competition.

Ghana have however not impressed in their last three matches where they have won one and drawn the other two and they are looking to step up in order to book their place at the tournament.

The Chris Hughton-led team are aiming at reaching the tournament and trying to end their over forty-year trophy drought.

They last won the AFCON in 1982 and have since then been in three finals which all ended up in defeats.