2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Match Preview - Ghana vs. Central African Republic

Ghana face a tricky test in their quest for a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Central African Republic in the final round of the qualifications on Thursday.

The Black Stars presently lead their group and are seeking at least a point to confirm their participation in next year's tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

Chris Hughton's side play against the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, a venue Ghana have not lost a match since January 2000.

Hughton looks to preserve his unbeaten run since taking over the reigns as head coach of the Black Stars, having won one and drawn two in three matches.

Ghana will be without key men Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and Joseph Paintsil due to injuries, but that will take a little toll on the team as the majority of the stars are available for selection.

Central Africa aim at shocking Ghana to secure their first-ever qualification for Africa's elite football competition, taking place next January.

After a disappointing defeat at home to Angola in the last round, Raoul Savoy's intend to shock the Black Stars in Kumasi to redeem themselves and also make history.

The absence of captain Geoffrey Kondogbia will affect the Savoy's game plan. However, the trainer has assured that he has players who are capable of delivering for him on Thursday.

"Ghana is used to qualifying after the 4th day, but here, they are obliged to negotiate their qualification on the last day just like us so you can understand that things have changed. I tell you again, we only came here to win and qualify." Savoy said during the pre-match press conference.

Central Africa need a win at cost to seal their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.