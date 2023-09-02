2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Midfielder Iddrisu Baba returns to the Black Stars after one year absence

UD Almeria midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has returned to the Black Stars team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications against Central African Republic.

The defensive midfielder has been included in Chris Hughton's squad to face the Wild Beasts in the last round of the qualifiers after several months.

Baba missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to an injury he was carrying at the time the final squad was announced.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Ghana national team since his last appearance against Nicaragua in the international friendly September last year.

Baba is presently on a season-long loan at Almeria from Real Mallorca. He has featured in all four matches since the start of the Spanish Primera La Liga.

The Black Stars will square off against the Central African Republic in the last match of the 2023 AFCON qualifications at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi next Thursday.