2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Twenty-three players report to camp ahead CAR clash

Twenty-three players have arrived in camp as the Black Stars prepare for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The team trained in Accra on Monday and will leave for Kumasi on Tuesday to continue preparations for Thursday's game.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Crystal Palace Player of the Month Jordan Ayew are the only players yet to report.

The duo are expected to arrive on Tuesday and will join the team in Kumasi for the epic encounter.

The Black Stars need at least a point to secure their place at the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

The players in camp include:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen

Defenders: Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders: Abdul Samed-Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Edmund Addo, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Konigsdorffer

Forwards: Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah