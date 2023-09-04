2023 AFCON Qualifiers: We don’t fear Ghana – Central African Republic coach

Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy is gearing up for a tough battle as his team prepares to face Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Despite acknowledging the challenge, he emphasised that his team does not fear the four-time African champions.

Savoy expressed confidence as his side arrived in Ghana for the must-win game scheduled for Thursday in Kumasi. While group leaders Ghana only require a single point to secure qualification, the Central African Republic must secure a victory.

This task is made even more daunting by the fact that they will not only face a formidable opponent but also a passionate home crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars have maintained an undefeated record in Kumasi for over two decades, making them heavy favourites for Thursday's contest, although they will be missing the services of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Savoy conveyed to Ghanasportspage, "No. We don’t fear Ghana but we have to respect all the players, this country Ghana and of course the Black Stars. It is not a question of fear but a question of respect," underscoring the importance of respecting their opponents.

In the qualification race, the Black Stars lead the group with nine points, followed closely by Angola with eight points, and Central African Republic with seven points.

Madagascar, with two points, sit at the bottom. The top two teams following the final round of matches will secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast next year, making it a crucial match for Ghana, Angola, and Central African Republic.