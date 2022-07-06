2023 AFCON: Saanie Daara backs CAF's decision to move Ivory Coast tournament to 2024

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) communication team, has backed his organization's decision to move the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament to January 2024.

The tournament was due to take place between June and July 2023, but will now instead be played out at the beginning of 2024 to avoid Ivory Coast’s rainy season.

“In 2019 at the same time in June the AFCON was held in Egypt and we had no problems at all even though it was hot,” the former Ghana Football Association communications director told GTV Sports+.

“The problems that torrential rainfall brings is that it will lead to unforeseen postponement of fixtures which will disturb the calendar of the competing itself as it will lead to postponement of matches, rescheduling of matches. It will trickle down on telecasting of the match and more.

“Some countries can host it in the middle of the rainfall because they have good drainage systems. But given what happened this month in Ivory Coast that there were floods all over the place, it is the analysis of the experts that it will safe for the AFCON to be hosted in January where the weather will be favourable for everybody.”

The AFCON will be held in January and February for the second time in a row, after this year's tournament in Cameroon.

In 2017, Caf announced that it would move the finals from their traditional January-February slot to June-July in a bid to avoid repeated disputes with European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.