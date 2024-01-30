2023 AFCON: Senegal ace Krepin Diatta blasts corrupt CAF after shock Round 16 exit

Senegal winger Krepin Diatta accused CAF of being "corrupt" after the Terranga Lions were eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by hosts Ivory Coast on Monday.

The defending champions lost 5-4 on penalties to the Elephants in their round of 16 clash after drawing 1-1 after extra-time in Yamoussoukro..

Diatta was angry that Senegal were not awarded a penalty early in the second half when Ismaila Sarr went down in a tangle of legs in the Ivory Coast box with defender Odilon Kossounou.

Senegal were leading 1-0 at the time after Habib Diallo's early goal, but Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho did not point to the spot and did not come across to the pitchside monitor to review the footage.

"You have killed us. You are corrupt. Keep your African Cup," Monaco player said to CAF staff after the match.

"You go to the VAR to give them a penalty, while our guy (Sarr) picks up the ball 40 metres from goal, goes on a run into the box and you don't want to go to the VAR?

"I'm sorry but that is going too far. I am really sorry but they have killed our competition," Diatta added.