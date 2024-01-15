2023 Africa Cup of Nations : Ghanaian fan arrested for assaulting Black Stars coach after Cape Verde defeat

A shocking incident unfolded after Ghana’s defeat to Cape Verde on Sunday, 14 January 2024, at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast as an exasperated fan attacked head coach Chris Hughton.

The unidentified man, was been arrested in Abidjan for physically attacking Hughton at the team's hotel.

Multiple sources reveal that the assault prompted the swift intervention of Ghanaian diplomats present at the scene, who managed to rescue Coach Hughton before the assailant was handed over to the police.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, leaving football enthusiasts bewildered as to why the irate fan targeted the coach.

The incident in Abidjan has cast a shadow over the Black Stars' campaign, emphasizing the challenges faced by the team both on and off the field.

Ghana are walking a tightrope at the tournament as they face a crucial match against Egypt on Thursday- defeat will end their campaign.