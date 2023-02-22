2023 Africa Games: LOC announces postponement of Games to 2024

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) announced the postponement of the 2023 African Games to 2024 in a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday.

The committee did not provide specific dates for the rescheduled event. The games were initially scheduled to take place from Friday, August 4, 2023 to Saturday, August 19, 2023.

The games had faced threats from African sporting confederations due to disagreements with the African Union over the marketing rights of the games.

However, these issues were resolved after a new protocol agreement was signed on the sidelines of the AU Heads of States Summit in Addis Ababa last week.

Ghana has been struggling to prepare the necessary hosting facilities for the event.