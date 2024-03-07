GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2023 African Games: Black Satellites to finalise preparations for Congo clash

Published on: 07 March 2024
The Black Satellites of Ghana are set to conduct their final training session at the Achimota School Park on Thursday, March 7, 2024, ahead of their eagerly anticipated first game at the 2023 African Games.

The team, led by coach Desmond Ofei, will face Congo in the opening match of the men's football event, set to kick off their campaign at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8.

Having undergone extensive training in both Prampram and Cape Coast, the team returned to Accra and held a preparatory session at Achimota Park on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The players also tested their capabilities in a trial match against Premier League outfit Legon Cities, resulting in a goalless draw.

Coach Desmond Ofei is set to address the press on Thursday afternoon in his pre-tournament press conference, where he is expected to share insights into the team's preparation and strategies.

Ofei earlier emphasised the significance of the African Games to his squad, stating, "This African Games means a lot to us, and we want to prove something to the nation. The boys are really hungry and ready to showcase their talents."

Ghana's campaign in the tournament will see them face Gambia on Tuesday, followed by a final group stage clash against Benin on Friday, March 15.

The Black Satellites aim to make a strong statement in the competition, showcasing the talents of their young players and competing fiercely for success on the continental stage.

