2023 African Games: Ghana's Sports Minister anticipates over five billion Global viewership

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif projects a vast global audience of more than five billion for the upcoming 2023 African Games.

The continental multisport event is scheduled to take place in Accra from March 8 to March 23, with competitions being held at the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteyman Sports Complex.

Addressing Ghana's Parliament for approval of the event's budget, Minister Ussif highlighted the substantial expected viewership, attributing it to the competition's partnership with the Olympic Channel.

"In terms of online and global viewers, we are expecting more than five billion because we are partnering with the Olympic Channel as one of the media partners," he stated.

Additionally, he mentioned that 30 sporting disciplines would be contested, with eight serving as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Minister Ussif also provided an update on the progress of the construction of Youth Resource Centres in 10 regional locations.

The Borteyman Sports Complex is being developed from the ground up, while renovations are underway at the University of Ghana Stadium in preparation for the African Games.