2023 African Games: Shatta Wale and King Promise to headline opening ceremony

The 13th African Games are set to begin on a high note, with Ghanaian music sensations Shatta Wale and King Promise confirmed as the headlining acts for the opening ceremony.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Legon Stadium in Accra on Friday, March 8, 2024, starting at 3 pm local time.

Shatta Wale, known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits like "Freedom," is expected to bring his signature style to the stage, thrilling fans with his unique blend of dancehall and afrobeat rhythms.

King Promise, with his soulful voice and catchy tunes like "Terminator," is sure to get the crowd moving with his electrifying performance.

The 13th African Games, which run from March 8, 2024, to March 23, 2024, promise to showcase the best of African sporting talent and cultural diversity.

Athletes from across the continent will compete in various sports disciplines, including athletics, football, basketball, and swimming, among others.

The opening ceremony will be a spectacular display of music, dance, and culture, featuring performances by local artists and cultural groups.

It will also include the parade of nations, the lighting of the flame, and the official declaration of the games' opening.

The presence of Shatta Wale and King Promise at the opening ceremony is expected to add extra excitement to the event, providing a fitting start to the 13th African Games.

Their performances will undoubtedly set the tone for the rest of the games, which promise to be an action-packed and thrilling experience for athletes and spectators alike.