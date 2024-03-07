2023 African Games: 'We are going for the trophy' - Black Satellites captain Kuffuor Asamoah

Black Satellites captain Kuffour Asamoah has expressed unwavering determination to lead the team to victory in the Men's Football Competition of the 2023 African Games.

With Ghana's U-20 side set to kick off their campaign against Congo at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon in their Group A opener, Asamoah conveyed his strong belief in the team's ability to secure the tournament's top honours.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference on Thursday, the Berekum Chelsea defender conveyed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent Ghana at the African Games.

Asamoah made a bold declaration about the team's ambitions, stating, “Many people outside are waiting for this opportunity, and we’ve been selected; we are much grateful for this opportunity. We are going to deliver and bring out the best in us. We are going for the trophy. We are going for the trophy.”

The Black Satellites, under the captaincy of Asamoah, are determined to improve on their performance from the last African Games in 2019 when they did not advance from the group stage, finishing third in Group B behind Mali and Senegal.