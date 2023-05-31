2023 AfroSport Summit: LaLiga joins conference for second straight year

The African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) is delighted to collaborate with the Spanish LaLiga on the 2023 AfroSport Summit.

LaLiga returns for AfroSport after participating in the inaugural summit in 2022, where they held an Industry Talk session on innovation.

The 2023 AfroSport Summit will be held in Ghana’s capital of Accra from August 2-3.

“We are delighted to welcome LaLiga on board the AfroSport train once again,” ASC and AfroSport CEO Prince Narkortu Teye has said.

“We believe that LaLiga’s return is an indication of their belief of value this event presents to the African sport industry in building a progressive platform and community for the continent’s sport value chain.”

AfroSport brings together major sports stakeholders in Africa and beyond to a special event for learning and sharing ideas, advancing discussions, and networking in a unique intersection of science and business.

A gathering of sports clubs, leagues, federations, athletes, coaches, distinguished personalities, businesses, academia, media and more, the two-day conference aims to fuel development, tackling the continent’s peculiar challenges and charting a new course for socio-economic growth.

The event consists of a congress, industry talks, an expo, a gala cocktail, and more.