2023 All Star Festival: Dr. Ernest Koranteng reflects on unforgettable experience and real love shown

Dr. Ernest Koranteng, the Chief Executive of The Business Africa Consulting (The BAC) Group Limited, has expressed his deep appreciation for the tremendous love and support shown by the people of Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions during their brief stay for the 2023 All Star Festival.

Speaking from his office in East Legon, the veteran broadcast journalist reflected on the journey leading up to the event and the festival itself, acknowledging the faithfulness of God throughout.

Dr Koranteng took the opportunity to express his gratitude to several individuals and entities who played a significant role in the success of the 2023 All Star Festival. He extended special thanks to Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, Mr Ralph Gyambrah, Chairman of the BARFA, and Mr Ransford Antwi, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

"Truthfully, I owe the people of these regions sincere gratitude, and I will always express it. They have truly shown us, immense love, especially considering the challenges we faced. In the end, we are grateful to them," Dr Koranteng remarked gratefully.

He further expressed his appreciation to Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II for the warm reception extended to the team and also conveyed his gratitude to Mr Ralph Gyambrah, his LOC chairman and brother, for his unwavering support throughout the festival.

Dr Koranteng acknowledged the contributions of the sponsors, including Twellium Ghana, Passion Air, Suncity, and Eusebett Hotels, as well as the media, individuals, and groups who played vital roles in the event's success. Although unable to mention everyone individually, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to each and every person involved.

The announcement regarding the host region for the 2024 All Star Festival is yet to be made by The BAC Group Limited. As anticipation builds for the next edition, Dr Koranteng and his team look forward to another remarkable event and the opportunity to create lasting memories.

Source: The BAC Group Media