Ampem Darkoa missed out on the bronze medal at the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League on Saturday, 18 November after a 2-0 defeat to dethroned champions AS FAR.

It was a repeat of their first Group B match which was edged 2-1 by the Ghanaian champions.

Ampem Darkoa failed to reapt the dose at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium when goals from Mafia Nyame, a Ghanaian, and captain Ghizlane Chebbak.

The pair of goals were scored in the first half.

Ampem Darkoa were making their debut at the tournament.