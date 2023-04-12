2023 CAF Women's Champions League dates changed

New dates have been announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the qualification series of the CAF Women's Champions League.

Due to the congested football calendar, the federation has decided to play the qualifications a month earlier than the initially proposed date.

"The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has amended the dates for the 2023 TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The qualifying edition which was originally scheduled for September 10-25 will now take place in Cote D’Ivoire from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, September 03, 2023," stated the Ghana Football Association.

The new development has now mounted pressure on various associations to speed up proceedings to determine their champions to have adequate time to prepare for the qualifying matches.

"The seven WAFU Zone B Associations are expected to present their national champions to compete for a slot in the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The countries include Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and host Cote D’Ivoire," the statement added.

Hasaacas Ladies won the inaugural edition in 2021, while Ampem Darkoa Ladies were defeated 3-0 by Nigeria's Bayelsa Queens in the 2022 final.