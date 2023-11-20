2023 CAF Women’s Champions League: Lessons learned, call for improvement – Gifty Oware Mensah

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, Gifty Oware Mensah, has reflected on Ampem Darkoa's participation in the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League, viewing it as a valuable learning experience for both the football governing body and the club.

Addressing Ampem Darkoa after losing to AS FAR in the third-place playoff on Saturday, Oware Mensah commended the team's talent but emphasised the need for improvement, particularly in finishing.

She expressed, "I have really learnt a lot of things since I joined the team here. We do have talents, but we lack finishing."

As a representative of the top hierarchy in Ghana's football, Oware Mensah shared observations that suggest areas for improvement at both the club and national levels. She stressed the importance of going back, rectifying shortcomings, and returning stronger for future competitions.

Oware Mensah, who also owns Berry Ladies, believes that collective efforts are required to enhance Ghana's performance in the CAF Women's Champions League. She concluded, "We all have to go back and do things right and hopefully return and do better."

Ampem Darkoa, making their debut in the championship, finished fourth, marking the second Ghanaian team to participate in the last three years.

By Abigail Sena Sosu