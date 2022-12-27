2023 CHAN: Ghana to play Egypt U20 in friendly on Tuesday

Black Galaxies head coach Annor Walker will test the battle-readiness of his team for the 2023 African Nations Championship with a friendly against Egypt’s U20 team.

The scrimmage will be played at Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, 27 December 2022.

Ghana's home-based national team are in the Egyptian capital for camping (18 days).

The Black Galaxies are expected to play a couple of test matches before flying to Algeria for the tournament.

Ghana are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco for the competition which runs from 13 January-14 February 2023.