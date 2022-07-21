2023 CHAN Qualifier: Black Galaxies beat Ali Royals 5-0 in friendly ahead of Benin clash 

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated lower-tier side Ali Royals 5-0 in their last preparatory game ahead of the CHAN qualifier on Sunday.

The home-based Black Stars are unbeaten in their preparatory games so far.

The team is currently in Cape Coast for the crucial game on Sunday against Benin.

Afriyie Barnie continue with his goal scoring form for the Galaxies with the first goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Jonah Attuquaye scored a brace and two other goals from Agyenim Boateng and Maxwell Abbey Quaye secured the win for Coach Annor Walker's team.

Ghana host Benin in the first leg encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Cotonou for the second leg.