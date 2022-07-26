2023 CHAN Qualifier: Black Galaxies confident ahead of second leg- Dr Tony Aubynn

Black Galaxies management committee chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn, says the team is motivated ahead of the second leg against Benin in Cotonou on Saturday.

The Black Galaxies defeated Benin 3-0 in the first leg encounter at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako ensured the team secured a giant step in reaching the next round of the qualifiers.

The Medeama Board Chairman is confident the team will secure qualification and has assured that the team’s winning bonuses will be paid to the players by the Sports Ministry.

“The players are motivated ahead of the second leg and they are not going to underrate the Benin team”, he told Happy FM.

“The Coach has requested that the team camp in Cape Coast before traveling to Benin”.

Dr. Tony Aubynn reiterated that Asante Kotoko coach Propser Narteh Ogum is focused on executing his duties with the national team.

“Prosper Narteh Ogum is not worried about what is happening in Asante Kotoko. He is focused on the Black Galaxies job. Under their maiden name, they have won three goals. I now know that the Black Galaxies name is very strong’’, he concluded.