2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker names final squad ahead of Benin clash 

Published on: 18 July 2022
Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has named his final 25-man squad for the 2023 CHAN qualifier against Benin on Sunday.

The team has been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram for weeks ahead of the doubleheader.

The Black Galaxies have been engaged in series of friendlies as part of preparations ahead of the game.

The home-based national team defeated Kenpong Academy 2-1 on Sunday at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium.

Coach Annor after the game has selected his final 25 man squad for camping in the Central Region.

 

 

 

