2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies to depart Accra for second leg on Thursday 

Black Galaxies of Ghana will leave Accra on Thursday July 28, 2022 for the second leg of the Championship of Africans Nations qualifier against Junior Squirrels of Benin.

Coach Annor Walker's head into the return leg with a comfortable 3-0 advantage following Sunday's thrashing at the Cape Cast stadium

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring for Ghana in the 25th minute before his club teammate Mohammed Alhassan doubled their advantage four minutes.

After the recess, Ghana captain Gladson Awako put the icing on the cake after he curled a lovely ball into the roof of the net for the third goal of the day.

The second leg is scheduled for Saturday July 30 2022 in Porto-Novo.

The winner of this tie will face Nigeria in the final qualifying round.

Ghana have failed to for the tournament in the last three editions and will hope to make another appearance this time around.