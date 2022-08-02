2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Black Galaxies will be paid qualification bonus, not winning bonus- Chairman

Black Galaxies management committee chairman Dr Tony Aubynn has disclosed that the players will receive qualification bonus should they qualify for the 2023 CHAN tournament.

Ghana progressed to the final round of qualifiers after defeating Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round.

The Medeama SC Board Member has debunked reports in the media that the team received $2,500 bonus following the win against Benin.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Tony Aubynn confirmed the players will be paid qualification bonus and not winning bonus as reported in the media.

“What we have told the players is the opportunity to play and qualify for the tournament. Even after this qualification, you will see how many clubs will be chasing these players, so the opportunity to showcase your talent is more important than the monetary aspect”, he told Happy FM.

“The rumors going round that the FA has paid $2500 as winning bonus to the Black Galaxies is not factual to the best of my knowledge I have no idea about it.

“The chairman do not pay winning bonus, the period we find ourselves is not about paying winning bonuses but rather is about Ghana beating Nigeria in the next round. Though the players need the money but that is not what they are thinking about for now, but qualifying against Nigeria. Let me say that when that is achieved, a huge package will be given to the team”

“Any amount they are due will be given but it is a qualification bonus plus per diem and not a winning bonus per match”, he added.

The Black Galaxies will be embarking on a tour to Austria for a four nation tournament to be played later this month.