2023 CHAN Qualifiers: Great Olympics forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye delighted with Black Galaxies win against Benin 

Black Galaxies forward Maxwell Abbey Quaye has reacted to the team's impressive win against Benin in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers on Sunday.

Ghana took a big step in qualifying to the next stage following a 3-0 win against the Local Squirrels of Benin in the first leg played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Goals from Hearts of Oak trio Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Mohammed Alhassan and Gladson Awako ensured the Black Galaxies go in to the second leg on July 30, 2022 with a big advantage.

Maxwell Abbey-Quaye who was unused substitute in the game stated on his social media handles how delighted he was after the team's impressive win.

Sweet Victory it was 🥰🇬🇭 Go Ghana 🇬🇭 Go Galaxies 🌌✊🏼🙏 pic.twitter.com/5iRfrRz0D1 — Maxwell Quaye (@MaxwellQuaye07) July 25, 2022

The Black Galaxies will travel to Cotonou for the second leg on Saturday July 30, 2022.

The winner of the tie will face Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers.