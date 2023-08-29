GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 August 2023
2023 Division One League Super Cup final: Bofoakwa Tano set up clash with Skyy FC

Bofoakwa Tano earned a spot in the final of the Division One League Super Cup and will face Skyy FC on Friday, September 1 2023 to decide this year’s champion.

Bofoakwa Tano secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nations FC on Tuesday. Elijah Addai’s extra time goal was the difference as both teams failed to score in regulation time. Addai was brought down right at the edge of the penalty box on 113 minutes and he expertly fired the resulting free-kick into the roof of the net.

Skyy FC sealed their spot in the final with a narrow win over Kpando Heart of Lions in the other semi-final game. Baba Musah’s strike before half time on 43 minutes shot Skyy into the lead. They held on to that solitary goal to progress at the expense of Heart of Lions.

Skyy are on course to win the competition for the second time after annexing the maiden edition but a resilient Bofoakwa Tano side would relish clinching their first silverware ahead of their return to the top flight.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

