2023 Division One League Super Cup: Nations FC, Heart of Lions progress to semis

Nations FC and Kpando Heart of Lions earned spots in the semifinals of this year’s Division One League Super Cup after securing wins in their final Group A matches on Saturday.

Nations FC recorded a 2-0 win over Koforidua Semper Fi on Saturday after a narrow 1-0 win in their opener against Heart of Lions and a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Techiman Eleven Wonders on Match Day 2. They finish top of the group with seven points.

Heart of Lions recovered from their Match Day 1 defeat to record two vital wins to guarantee a semifinal spot. The Premier League returnees beat Koforidua Semper Fi 2-0 on Match Day 2 and recorded a 4-2 victory over Eleven Wonders on Saturday to finish behind Nations FC on six points.

Their semifinal opponents will be revealed after the last matches in Group B are played on Sunday but the coaches of both teams will be pleased with this feat as they prepare for life in the top flight.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante