2023 Division One Super Cup: Bofoakwa Tano suffer defeat to Skyy FC in Group B opener

Skyy FC kicked off their Division One Super Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Ghana Premier League-bound, Bofoakwa Tano at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Saturday, August 19 2023.

The Daboase-based club dominated the early stages of the match and were rewarded with an early goal in the 7th minute through Baba Musah.

Skyy went into half-time with the advantage and after recess, Ankrah set up Musah to complete his brace on 68 minutes.

Bafoakwa pushed for equalizer without success as they ran out of ideas in the final third of the pitch. The game will give their gaffer Frimpong Manso a lot to think about as they prepare for a return to the top flight.

Skyy will remain top of the group ahead of the other Group B clash between Young Apostles and Nzema Kotoko on Sunday.

