2023 Division One Super Cup: Nations FC clash with Bofoakwa Tano, Skyy FC take on Heart of Lions in semis

The Division One League Cup resumes Tuesday, August 29 2023 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex with two exciting semifinals encounters.

Nations FC after emerging top of Group A face Bofoakwa Tano who placed second in Group B in the first semifinal clash.

Nations FC haven’t lost a game in the competition so far after registering wins over Heart of Lions and Koforidua Semper Fi. They also rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Bofoakwa Tano recovered from their loss to Skyy FC in the Group B opener to record vital wins over Nzema Kotoko and Young Apostles.

Both teams will be playing in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League and would want to make a statement on their readiness for the topflight by earning a spot in the final.

The other semifinal match will be between winners of the maiden edition of the competition, Skyy FC and another Premier League-bound club, Kpando Heart of Lions.

Skyy FC are in blistering form after their one hundred percent record in Group B and will be brimming with confidence going into this game.

Heart of Lions after falling to that defeat to Nations in the opener of the competition bounced back with wins over Semper Fi and Eleven Wonders.

With Skyy FC aiming to win the championship for the second time and Heart of Lions aiming to go into next season with confidence, this looks set to be a mouth-watering encounter.

By Suleman Asante

