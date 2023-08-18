2023 Division One Super Cup: Nations FC secure narrow win over Heart of Lions in Group A

The third edition of the Division One Super Cup kicked off at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, August 18 2023 with Nations FC securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kpando Heart of Lions in the opening game of the competition.

Both teams have earned promotion to play in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League and will be hoping to gain valuable experience from this competition as they prepare for life in the top flight.

The first half was evenly contested and failed to produce any goals.

After recess, it was Kassim Mingle’s side who broke the deadlock on 75 minutes through Ishamel Antwi to secure all three points to go top of Group A.

Nations will remain top of the group at the end of Day 1 as the second Group A match between Techiman Eleven Wonders and Koforidua Semper Fi FC ended in a goalless draw.

Chances were few and far between in that game and both teams also failed to convert the chances that fell to them.

The competition resumes on Saturday, August 19 2023 with the Group B matches. Premier League bound Tano Bofoakwa will lock horns with winners of the maiden edition of this tournament, Skyy FC while Young Apostles will play Nzema Kotoko.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante