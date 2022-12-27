2023 FIFA Club World Cup: Morocco settle on Rabat and Tangier host cities

Morocco’s capital Rabat and Tangier are scheduled to host matches for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has settled on Rabat and Tangier as venues for the the 2023 Club World Cup.

The tournament is set to take place between February 1-11 2023.

Morocco is geared to host the tournament for the third time after successful editions in 2013 and 2014.

In mid-December, FIFA confirmed the North African country as hosts.

Just this summer, Morocco hosted the Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Reports by Morocco’s News Agency (MAP) claim the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is considering bidding for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.