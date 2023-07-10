2023 GFA Elections: Congress approves GHS50,000 presidential nomination fee

The proposed 900% increment of the initial nomination fee for presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elections have been approved by delegates during the GFA 29th Ordinary Congress.

The congress, which met on Monday, authorised a significant increase in the nomination fee, raising it to GHC 50,000 for each presidential candidate.

This considerable increase represents a significant change from the previous nomination fee of GHC 5,000 paid by candidates during the 2019 elections. The decision to raise the nomination fee for the Executive Council from GHC 2,500 to GHC 15,000 was also confirmed.

Other nomination fee increments include aspirants for the Executive Council and Regional Football Associations (RFA) Chairmen paying GHC15,000 and GHC10,000, respectively, up from GHC2,500 four years ago.

Candidates for RFA Executive Council, RFA Executive Council, District Chairmen, and District Executive Council will now pay GHC5,000, GHC2,000, GHC1,000, and GHC500.

Kurt Okraku's administration will end its mandate on October 25, setting the path for the forthcoming GFA elections. The Elections Committee has already submitted the roadmap for the GFA Elections in 2023, which will soon be revealed.