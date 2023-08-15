2023 GFA Elections: Former GFA boss Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe endorses Kurt Okraku

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has tipped Kurt Okraku to continue as president of the association for four more years despite recent backlash from sevveral football fans.

Okraku is set to challenge former vice president of the GFA George Afriyie as he seeks re-election for another term of office.

Nyaho-Tamakloe is of the the view that Okraku inherited the throne when Ghana's football was in a difficult situation which is why he believes the GFA president has done well to rescusitate the game withing a short time.

''I want to endorse Kurt Okraku for the upcoming FA elections and my reasons are very simple. We came out of very turbulent waters not long ago. The FA was in the hands of a group appointed by FIFA and Kurt has been able to stabilise things," he told Graphic Sports.

''He (Okraku) has been able to come out with some projects and I believe strongly that if he is given the opportunity, he will take the FA far."

The Elective Congress which sought to elect a president as well as the executive council members of the association is expected to come off on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.