2023 GFA Elections: George Afriyie acknowledges Kurt Okraku's positive impact on women's football

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has commended Kurt Okraku for his positive impact on women's football in the country.

Afriyie, who is contesting against Okraku in the upcoming 2023 GFA presidential election, believes that women's football has significantly improved under Okraku's leadership since he assumed the presidency in 2019.

In an interview with Asempa FM, George Afriyie expressed his appreciation, stating, "I lose nothing by speaking the truth. Kurt Okraku has improved our women’s football, and it is something he must be applauded for."

He went on to highlight the remarkable progress made in women's football during Okraku's tenure, saying, "In the past, our Women’s League and clubs were not performing, but today, they are doing well under Kurt Okraku, and I will praise him for that."

This recognition of improvement in women's football comes on the heels of Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC securing qualification to the African Women’s Champions League after their victory in the WAFU Zone B Women's championship in Nigeria.

They join Hasaacas Ladies, who achieved a similar feat in 2021, as the second Ghanaian club to qualify for this prestigious tournament.