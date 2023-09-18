2023 GFA Elections: George Afriyie turns to CAS after disqualification appeal rejected

Following the Appeals Committee's decision to uphold his disqualification from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections, George Afriyie is now turning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as a final recourse.

The former GFA Vice President's appeal against his disqualification was dismissed, and with no further internal avenues available, he is seeking redress at CAS. The legal proceedings at CAS will determine whether he can be reinstated as a candidate in the GFA presidential election.

The GFA presidential race had initially shaped up to be a two-way contest between Afriyie and the incumbent President Kurt Okraku. However, with Afriyie's disqualification upheld, Okraku is poised to run unopposed if the election proceeds as scheduled.

The election, originally slated for September 27, now faces uncertainty due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal. The legal wrangling surrounding the election has introduced complexity and unpredictability into the GFA's leadership transition process.

Prior to the 2019 election, disqualified presidential candidate Kwaku Osei Palmer petitioned CAS, but he was unsuccessful, as the world body upheld his disqualification. Okraku won the election, with Afriyie coming in second.