2023 GFA Elections: King Faisal's injunction case adjourned

The 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) election process remains on hold due to an ongoing legal case involving club side King Faisal and the football governing body.

The court session that was scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 did not take place, leading both parties' legal representatives to agree on a new date for the case: Wednesday, September 6.

King Faisal are seeking to prevent the GFA from conducting its planned presidential election on September 27 in Tamale. The club argues that the election should be postponed until representatives for the National League clubs, Regional Football Associations, and related bodies are duly elected.

The club also contends that a valid Congress cannot convene to elect the GFA President until new representatives for the Executive Council (Exco) have been properly elected. King Faisal further seeks a declaration that initiating nominations for a new GFA President prior to Exco representatives' elections is incorrect and unlawful.

Additionally, the club asserts that any resolution passed by the current Exco members regarding the election of a new GFA President before Exco representatives are chosen constitutes a breach of trust, confidence, and loyalty.

In the GFA presidential election, the incumbent President Kurt Okraku, faces a challenge from former Vice President George Afriyie for the top position. The election process was paused after the vetting of aspirants at the Alisa Hotel.

The new date for the case presents an impending decision that could impact the course of the GFA's election proceedings.