2023 GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku to go unopposed as Elections Committee reveal list of candidates

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is set to go unopposed in the upcoming GFA Elections expected to be held later this year.

The former MTN FA Cup chairman assumed office in 2019 after beating his competitors in a fiercely contested election. His term is set to come to an end in October but he has filed to contest for a second term.

He was earlier expected to rub shoulders with former vice president of the association, George Afriyie. However, the initial results from his vetting released by the Elections Committee rendered him disqualified due to his failure to meet certain requirements as explained in an official statement.

Afriyie successfully filed an appeal for the decision to be overturned and make him eligible to contest Kurt Okraku in the elections which was initially set to come off on September 27.

However, his appeal has been rejected by the Committee making Kurt Okraku the sole candidate available and qualified to vie for another term.

To affirm the Appeals Committee's decision, the Elections Committee has on Tuesday announced the full list of candidates qualified to contest in the 2023 GFA Elections with Kurt Okraku being the only candidate in the presidential contest.