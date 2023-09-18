2023 GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku to run unopposed after George Afriyie's disqualification affirmed

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku is set to run unopposed in the upcoming presidential election following the Appeals Committee's decision to uphold George Afriyie's disqualification.

Both Okraku and Afriyie had filed their candidacies for the GFA presidential election, making them the only two contenders for the position.

However, with the Appeals Committee affirming Afriyie's disqualification, Okraku is now the sole candidate for the presidency.

The presidential election was initially scheduled for September 27, but it faces uncertainty due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal. The injunction has raised questions about whether the election will proceed as planned or be postponed.

Okraku's unopposed run for re-election as GFA President follows a series of developments, including the disqualification of his only competitor, George Afriyie.

These events have added complexity and intrigue to the GFA leadership transition process, with the outcome yet to be determined as legal proceedings unfold.

Okraku defeated Afriyie in the 2019 election to become President, succeeding Kwesi Nyantakyi who stepped down after more than a decade in office due to a controversial documentary.