2023 GFA Elections: Takyi Arhin expresses no surprise at George Afriyie's disqualification

Seasoned Ghanaian football administrator Takyi Arhin has expressed his lack of surprise regarding George Afriyie's disqualification from the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential election.

The Appeals Committee on Monday affirmed an initial decision by the Elections Committee to disqualify the 2019 presidential aspirant.

"If you read the verdict, it was so watertight it will be very difficult for the Appeals Committee to overturn it. So for some of us, it is not a surprise because coming events always cast their own shadows, so we are not surprised," Arhin stated in an interview with Peace FM.

Arhin also shared his perspective on the number of candidates contesting the election, suggesting that a more competitive field would have been preferable. He commented, "If it were left to me, about 20 people should contest against Kurt [Kurt Okraku], so that everybody will see his smoothness level. Kojo Yankah and others couldn't do it."

Additionally, Arhin criticized Afriyie's approach in seeking endorsements for his nomination, particularly in choosing someone who was not a director or a signatory to the club as one of his endorsers. Arhin remarked, "Former Vice President of the GFA, you wanted just five clubs to endorse you, and you go and pick someone who is not a director and a signatory to the club. I think that there are no tears for Anase."

Afriyie was disqualified earlier this month by the Elections Committee for failing to meet the criteria outlined in Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019, and for not garnering the required support from fellow GFA members for his candidacy.

He had the opportunity to file an appeal, which he did successfully, but the Appeals Committee has upheld the earlier decision, effectively barring Afriyie from participating in the impending election.

Per the notice of appeal, dated 8th September 2023, George Kwasi Afriyie challenged the Elections Committee's decision disqualifying him as a candidate for the GFA presidency.

The Appeals Committee reviewed all relevant documents, including those submitted by Afriyie, the Elections Committee's decision, and video footage of Afriyie's vetting, as well as interviews conducted by the Elections Committee.

The main issue to be determined was whether or not George Kwasi Afriyie was rightfully disqualified by the Elections Committee.

One of Afriyie's claims was that the Elections Committee was constituted of six persons instead of the required five.

However, the Appeals Committee clarified that the sixth person mentioned by Afriyie was the in-house lawyer of the Ghana Football Association, who played an administrative role and did not increase the composition of the panel from five to six.

Additionally, Afriyie had claimed that he had submitted six GFA member endorsements for his nomination. Still, the Appeals Committee found that he had provided only five valid endorsements as per the standard nomination form, which allowed for a maximum of five endorsements.

The Elections Committee's disqualification of Afriyie was primarily based on an endorsement from Victory Club Warriors F/C, which was deemed incompetent due to the signatory, Mr Jeffery Asare, not being a director of the club or an authorised signatory as officially registered with the GFA. Despite Afriyie's arguments, the Appeals Committee affirmed the Elections Committee's decision.

The outcome of this ruling has effectively ruled George Afriyie out of contention for the GFA presidency in the upcoming elections, with incumbent President Kurt Okraku now set to go unopposed.